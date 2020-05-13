Mizoram MBSE HSLC 10th results 2020 declared, websites to check

Mizoram HSLC 10th results 2020 is available at the website- mbse.edu.in. Representational image/ file Mizoram HSLC 10th results 2020 is available at the website- mbse.edu.in. Representational image/ file

Mizoram HSLC 10th results 2020: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) class 10 examination. The examination was conducted from February 17 to March 3, 2020.

All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the official website, mbse.edu.in. Apart from the official websites, the students can check the results at indiaresults.com. Last year, the results were declared on the month of May.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Submit the entered information.

Step 6: Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2020

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the state HSSLC, class 12 examinations are still pending with some major papers as the examination was postponed earlier due to lockdown, and was deferred further due to ardent protests by students. Though the government decided to resume the pending examinations of class 12 from April 22 to 24, but was postponed again, and the new dates will be declared, once lockdown is lifted.

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for the management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

