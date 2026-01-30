Shift in academic calendar, MBSE results without division, TET qualified teachers: Mizoram govt announces overhaul in education

The state's academic calendar was shifted to the April-March cycle more than five years ago to align it with the national academic calendar, according to School Education Department Director Angela Zothanpuii.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Shift in academic calendar, MBSE results without division, TET qualified teachers: Mizo govt major overhaul in educationHe added that the government is considering introducing school vacations during the rainy season to safeguard students, as landslides and rockfalls are common during the monsoon. (Image; AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mizoram will revert to the January–December MBSE academic calendar from the 2027–28 session, moving away from the current April–March cycle. Education Minister Vanlalthlana said the decision was taken keeping in mind the state’s climate, geography, and lifestyle.

The revised MBSE academic calendar will apply to primary and high school students, while classes 11 and 12 will continue under the April–March schedule. The minister added that Class 10 board exams will still be conducted in February–March.

Shift to April- March to align with the national academic calendar

The state had earlier shifted to the April–March cycle over five years ago to align with the national academic calendar, School Education Department Director Angela Zothanpuii noted. Vanlalthlana said the decision to change the MBSE academic calendar again was made following a thorough assessment and consultation with various organisations, teachers and parents.

“We received opinions from 231 organisations, and teachers and parents, with 92.2 per cent of them having opted for the January-December cycle, while 6.5 per cent wanted to continue with the existing calendar, and 1.3 per cent were in favour of a separate calendar for the elementary section,” Vanlalthlana told reporters here.

January-December cycle is most suited

Education Minister Vanlalthlana said the state government believes the January–December academic cycle is best suited to Mizoram, given its climate, topography, and lifestyle. He added that the government is considering introducing school vacations during the rainy season to safeguard students, as landslides and rockfalls are common during the monsoon.

The minister also announced that the practice of common MBSE school uniforms across government schools, introduced under the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, will be discontinued from the next academic session.

“The move is not politically motivated but due to requests from several schools and teachers’ organisations that pointed out several lapses,” he said. School uniforms will be at the discretion of respective schools, he said.

Story continues below this ad

MBSE results without distinction, division or ranks

In a major shift aimed at improving the quality of education, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will no longer award distinctions, divisions, or ranks in the results of Classes 10 and 12.

Education Minister Vanlalthlana announced the decision on Tuesday, stating that the move is intended to discourage unhealthy competition among students and ensure that learning is not reduced to chasing higher percentages. “The focus should be on quality education rather than competing for ranks,” he said.

MBSE chairman J. H. Zoremthanga, who was present at the press conference, explained that the policy change is designed to move away from rote learning and promote competency-based education. He noted that many students in Mizoram struggle with national-level competitive exams because the prevailing “learn-by-heart” system leaves them with limited understanding of their subjects.

Introduce Hindi-speaking day in schools

The Mizoram government has announced that all schools in the state will observe a dedicated Hindi-speaking day once a month to promote proficiency in the language.

Story continues below this ad

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana said that the initiative will be implemented under the supervision of the state’s education department. On the designated day, both students and teachers will be encouraged to converse in Hindi.

“Given the importance of spoken Hindi, the government will notify Hindi-speaking days for all schools. Hindi will be used during school recesses once a month,” Vanlalthlana said, adding that the spoken Hindi books will be prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The Education Minister said that the government will also introduce a home language day in all English medium schools to promote and preserve local languages. He said that students in English medium schools will be allowed to speak or communicate in their home languages (mother tongues) during school recesses once a week.

TET-qualified teachers only

Vanlalthlana further said the government will take steps to ensure that all teachers employed under the state government, excluding those who have less than five years for retirement, clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years from the issuance of the order in line with the Supreme Court ruling.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement