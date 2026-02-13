Mizoram to roll out new textbooks for classes 1 to 3, and 6 in 2026-27, aims to phase out rote learning

State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Caroline Zoramthangi said new textbooks will be rolled out from the 2026-27 academic session for classes 1, 2, 3 and 6.

By: PTI
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 06:19 PM IST
ncert, NCERT books on amazon, NCERT textbooks, education minister dharmendra pradhan, e-commerce platform, NCERT storefront on Amazon, National Curriculum Framework, NCFSE 2023, Indian express newsSome of the revised textbooks for classes 3 and 6 that were to be made available for the current academic session hit the market only after the session began. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Mizoram government will introduce experience-based curriculum in schools to replace rote learning, in a major transition in the state’s pedagogical approach, an official said on Friday.

The government is also planning to introduce standardised annual exams for classes 5 and 8 in which students from various schools will be required to answer uniform questions, the official said.

The move is a departure from the traditional rote memorisation or learning by heart method and is designed to reform and modernise the state’s education system in line with the National Curriculum Framework, 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, she said.

State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Caroline Zoramthangi said new textbooks will be rolled out from the 2026-27 academic session for classes 1, 2, 3 and 6.

The new textbooks have been finalised and are being printed by the state’s Printing and Stationery Department to be implemented in the upcoming academic session, she said.

She said that new textbooks for classes 4, 5, 7 and 8 will be rolled out from the 2027-28 academic year.

Caroline said the new model will prioritise illustration, drama and field trips, among others, over rote memorisation to educate students on critical thinking as well as direct experiential learning rather than abstract theory.

Story continues below this ad

“In line with NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, education must be holistic. Instead of merely measuring a child’s knowledge level, the focus will shift to physical, emotional, moral and spiritual development. Learning will be child-centric and enjoyable for students, who will engage in project works,” she told.

She said subjects like Mathematics and Science will be taught in a way that relates directly to their daily lives.

The shift also aims to make the classroom environment more interactive and less burdensome for young learners, she added.

Apart from this curriculum shift, Caroline said the government will also implement competency-based uniform question papers for students of classes 5 and 8 across 770 state-run and aided schools for standardised assessment.

Story continues below this ad

Results from these exams will be centralised and analysed by the SCERT to monitor educational standards across the state, she said.

“The education minister aims to achieve quality education through assessment reform and has taken proactive steps in this direction. Questions will now be competency-based, developed entirely in accordance with the NCF 2023,” she said.

She said the shift is expected to improve the state’s performance in national-level competitive examinations.

Last month, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana announced that the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will cease to follow the traditional way of declaring results of classes 10 and 12 with merit list (Top-10) or rank, distinction and division in the result books from the current year.

Story continues below this ad

The move was to prevent high-stakes competition among students through rote memorisation and to ensure quality and competency-based education, the minister had said

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
bangladesh elections, bangladesh elections results 2026
PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman after BNP's big win in Bangladesh polls
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
Prolific at 18, expensive at 14: When is Jasprit Bumrah at his most deceptive
Bumrah
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement