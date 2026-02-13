Mizoram to roll out new textbooks for classes 1 to 3, and 6 in 2026-27, aims to phase out rote learning

Some of the revised textbooks for classes 3 and 6 that were to be made available for the current academic session hit the market only after the session began. (File Photo)

The Mizoram government will introduce experience-based curriculum in schools to replace rote learning, in a major transition in the state’s pedagogical approach, an official said on Friday.

The government is also planning to introduce standardised annual exams for classes 5 and 8 in which students from various schools will be required to answer uniform questions, the official said.

The move is a departure from the traditional rote memorisation or learning by heart method and is designed to reform and modernise the state’s education system in line with the National Curriculum Framework, 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, she said.

State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Caroline Zoramthangi said new textbooks will be rolled out from the 2026-27 academic session for classes 1, 2, 3 and 6.