Mizoram discusses proposal to reopen colleges from July 13

Mizoram is discussing a proposal to reopen colleges from July 13 and commence college examinations from July 20, a statement said in Aizawl on Thursday. The state’s Health and Family Welfare minister R Lalthangliana, who also holds the Higher education and Technical education portfolio, earlier in the morning chaired a meeting to discuss reopening of colleges and examination schedules.

“The meeting attended by Chief Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, authorities of Mizoram University and senior officials of the School Education and Higher & Technical Education Departments proposed 13th July, 2020 tentatively for the reopening of Colleges subject to approval by the Government”, as per a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The officials also discussed proposals on examinations conducted by the Mizoram University in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

As per the proposal, even semester exams of under-graduate general and professional courses like LLB, BCA, MCA, BBA etc. are scheduled to start from July 20. Professional courses like B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Pharm, B.Pharm, B.Optom, B.Sc Nursing etc. are scheduled to start from August 17.

The meeting concluded on the tentative dates for reopening of colleges, subject to changing Covid-19 situation. Earlier on Wednesday, another meeting proposed to reopen schools from July 15, subject to government approval.

