scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Mizoram CM asks for Centre’s help to set up new campus of Mizroram University

The chief minister sought the Central government's help to set up a new campus of the Mizoram University (MZU) in south Mizoram's Lunglei town, the official statement said.

ZoramthangaPradhan on his part assured Zoramthanga that he would take steps to help the state. Express photo by Anil Sharma/Representative Image

Highlighting the need to establish more higher education institutions in Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thurday evening in Delhi. He also apprised him of improving education in the state, a statement issued by the state government said.

Read |SIT formed for probe: Lookout notice issued against key accused in IELTS scam

The chief minister sought the Central government’s help to set up a new campus of the Mizoram University (MZU) in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, the official statement said.

He urged the Union Minister to extend help to ensure that the proposed MZU southern campus in Lunglei became functionalised at the earliest.

Pradhan on his part assured Zoramthanga that he would take steps to help the state, the statement added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

Recently, state higher and technical education minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana had informed the state assembly that the government would be unable to finance the creation of infrastructure for the southern campus of MZU.

The minister had said that the Centre wanted the state government to arrange necessary funds for the creation of infrastructure for the university campus.

He said that the Centre had in 2020 approved in principle the establishment of MZU southern campus and also asked the state government to acquire land for the campus and the MZU, which is a Central University.

Advertisement

According to the minister, the state government has already acquired land for the campus and the land lease certificate has been already handed over to the MZU. He had said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the MZU was already submitted to Centre for the establishment of the university campus.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 08:58:57 pm
Next Story

WHO has advised against the use of two antibody therapies against COVID – here’s what that means

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement