MBSE Mizoram Class 10th Results 2026: Results releasing shortly for HSLC 10th, where to check?

MBSE HSLC Class 10th Results 2026: The MBSE 10th exams were conducted from February 19 to March 16. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 23, 2026 11:34 AM IST
Mizoram HSLC Results 2026Mizoram HSLC Results 2026: How to check results at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com (Representative image)
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MBSE HSLC Class 10th Results 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education will announce the Class 10 (HSLC) result 2026 today, on April 23. This year, the MBSE 10th exams were conducted from February 19 to March 16. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Students would be required to use their roll number and date of birth in order to log into the Mizoram Board result portal. To pass, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent in each subject, including theory and practical tests, along with an overall aggregate of 33 per cent. Here’s a step by step guide to check results-

MBSE HSLC 10th Results 2026: How to check and download result scorecard?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com

Step 2: Click on the HSLC (Class 10) result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

The marksheet will include details such as student information, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

Students should note that the online marksheet will be provisional. The original certificates will be issued by respective schools later. To access the result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the HSLC result link, enter login credentials, and download the scorecard for future reference.

 

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