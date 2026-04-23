MBSE Mizoram Class 10th Results 2026: Results releasing shortly for HSLC 10th, where to check?

Mizoram HSLC Results 2026: How to check results at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com (Representative image)

MBSE HSLC Class 10th Results 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education will announce the Class 10 (HSLC) result 2026 today, on April 23. This year, the MBSE 10th exams were conducted from February 19 to March 16. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Students would be required to use their roll number and date of birth in order to log into the Mizoram Board result portal. To pass, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent in each subject, including theory and practical tests, along with an overall aggregate of 33 per cent. Here’s a step by step guide to check results-