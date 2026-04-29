Mizoram Class 12th Result 2026 Out: Where and how to download MBSE HSSLC scorecards?

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MBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the Class 12th, HSLC result today, on April 29. This year the exam was held between February 9 to March 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marksheets by logging in to the official portal at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.
To check the results students have to login to the website. They can download their grade-sheet after giving the login details.
To know the result of the MBSE class 12 exam, students need to follow the required steps to ignore unnecessary details.
Step 1: Go to the official website of mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com
Step 2: Click on the class 12 result on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your date of birth and roll number.
Step 4: Click on submit.
Step 5: Result will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result.
Candidates need to know that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can collect the original result from the school after it is available.
Candidates are required to check the following details in their results as this will be necessary for their future use.
i) Details of the students.
ii) Roll Number.
iii) Streams mentioned.
iv) Marks obtained.
v) Combined marks obtained in all subjects.
v) Status of the result. (Pass/Fail)
Students are requested to download the marksheet and keep a hard copy of the marksheet for their future use as it will be needed for their college admission. Once the results are published, candidates can get it from Digilocker also.
Candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject, including theory and practicals, to pass the exam. An overall aggregate of 33 per cent is also need to pass the exam.