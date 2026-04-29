Mizoram Class 12th Result 2026 Out: Where and how to download MBSE HSSLC scorecards?

MBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the Class 12th, HSLC result today, on April 29. This year the exam was held between February 9 to March 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marksheets by logging in to the official portal at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

To check the results students have to login to the website. They can download their grade-sheet after giving the login details.

MBSE class 12th result: Ways to check the result?

To know the result of the MBSE class 12 exam, students need to follow the required steps to ignore unnecessary details.

Step 1: Go to the official website of mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com