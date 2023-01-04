MIT vs Nanyang Technological University: Check departments, admission process, extracurricular groups and more

(In this ‘versus’ series by The Indian Express, we compare premier foreign colleges or universities and the prominent courses that they offer. You can read the stories here.)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore are among the best engineering universities in the world. They have consistently ranked among the top 10 institutes in the global rankings. While MIT was adjudged as the best engineering institute in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore is ranked fourth on a global level (first in Asia), in the same rankings.

Most students calculate tuition fees and infrastructure when they select their colleges. We compare some of the important criterion here:

Website

MIT: mit.edu

NTU: ntu.edu.sg

Engineering departments

MIT: It has several departments such as Aeronautics and Astronautics, Chemical Engineering, Biological Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, Materials Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Nuclear Science and Engineering.

Another thing to remember is that at MIT, students are given time till the end of the first year to explore, discover new things, and make up their minds about what they want their major to be during the course of their time at MIT.

NTU: The NTU College of Engineering comprises six internationally-renowned engineering schools, each with its own specialisation.

It has the School of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (CCEB), School of Computer Science and Engineering (SCSE), School of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE), School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE) and the School of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE).

These schools have several courses such as Materials Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Information Engineering and Media, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Maritime Studies, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Bioengineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

Admission process

MIT: Getting admission to the engineering courses of MIT requires the SAT or the ACT for both prospective first year and transfer students. However, they do not require the ACT writing section or the SAT optional essay. For their admission process, MIT is looking for 200 words for each answer to these questions:

— We know you lead a busy life, full of activities, many of which are required of you. Tell us about something you do simply for the pleasure of it.

— Describe the world you come from (for example, your family, school, community, city, or town). How has that world shaped your dreams and aspirations?

— MIT brings people with diverse backgrounds and experiences together to better the lives of others. Our students work to improve their communities in different ways, from tackling the world’s biggest challenges to being good friends. Describe one way you have collaborated with people who are different from you to contribute to your community.

— Tell us about a significant challenge you’ve faced (that you feel comfortable sharing) or something that didn’t go according to plan. How did you manage the situation?

In addition to this and official transcripts, the varsity is looking for letters of recommendation from a math/science teacher, and one from a humanities, social science, or language teacher.

NTU: To select the right engineering programme and apply for it, candidates would first need to visit this link — https://www.ntu.edu.sg/admissions — and then click on the level of study, and desired programme. In the programme link, candidates will be able to find course features, the admission process, curriculum, application and more.

Tuition fees

MIT: The tuition fee for regular students is over US$ 19,895. For doctoral students, too, the tuition fee for international students is nearly 19,895. More information is available at this link: https://registrar.mit.edu/sites/default/files/2022-04/Tuition_22-23.pdf

NTU: The tuition fees for international students is around $8,825 for semester 1 and $ 8,910 for the next semester for all programmes (barring 7 programmes).

Scholarships

MIT: The institute provides some financial aid for international students too, which is awarded through a process. Candidates can visit this link — https://sfs.mit.edu/undergraduate-students/apply-for-aid/international/ — to check the process. Applicants will be finalised based on your family’s income, assets, and expenses, and will be assessed on the basis of the CSS profile.

NTU: There are several scholarships available for international students at this varsity. Interested applicants would have to visit this link — https://www.ntu.edu.sg/admissions/undergraduate/scholarships/freshmen — to get details about eligibility, benefits of scholarship, terms and conditions, application process, interview details and more.

Extracurricular activities

MIT: The institute also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, like sports, drama, choir classes, research trips, etc., which shows that the university supports not only the academic interests of students but also their hobbies. It claims to have more than 400 active student clubs and teams on campus, from The Chorallaries to the Solar Electric Vehicle Team and Pokémon League. “If you want it, we’ve got it — or you can start it yourself,” MIT website boasts.

NTU: This Singapore-based institute has some ‘Special Interest Clubs’ that include the Chinese Society, German Society, Heritage Club, Japanese Appreciation Club, University Mountaineering Club, Tamil Literary Society, Sport Shooting Club, Outdoor Adventure Club, Nanyang Arts Ensemble, Malay Language and Cultural Society, Korean Cultural Society, and more.