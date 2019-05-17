Mistakes in School of Open Learning paper lead to chaos

Several first year B.Com (Hons) students of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) Thursday alleged that the Financial Accounting paper had multiple errors which were pointed out by invigilators too late, leading to confusion and students being unable to complete the exam.

Advertising

Students also alleged that different instructions were given at different centres, leading to confusion on how they would be evaluated. A student who wrote the exam at Gargi College said she could attempt only three questions out of five. “We wasted one hour trying to solve a question. Over an hour later, someone came to the class and told us there was a problem in the question,” she said.

She added that at another centre, her friends were not given any instructions at all. She claimed that they were only informed about the error and asked to solve the question nonetheless. “There was no uniformity. We faced a huge problem,” she said.

Another student who wrote the exam in Shaheed Bhagat Singh College reiterated that the paper was replete with errors. “We spent over an hour on a question. Our invigilators did not give any clear instructions either,” the student claimed.

SOL Director C S Dubey said that the school had nothing to do with framing of the paper, and that it was DU’s examination branch which got the paper drafted by experts. Dean Examination Vinay Gupta did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.