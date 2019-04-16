CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2019: Misprint to out of syllabus questions, errors that happened this year

CBSE board exams 2019: The recently concluded class 10 and class 12 exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might have been free of any leaks, unlike last year when reportedly 20 lakh students were affected as class 12 economics and class 10 mathematics question papers were compromised, but there were several anomalies reported in the question papers this year.

CBSE had adopted several tech-bound initiatives to ensure the safety of the exams including the launch of Confidential Material Tracking and Monitoring (CMTM) app, TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis for evaluation among others. Check the list of tech-based initiatives adopted by the board here. Despite the efforts, neither class 10 nor class 12 exams could not be called error-free.

Class 12 English

First ever mistake was reported in the English exam were several students complained about an ‘out of the syllabus’ question. It was later found out that there was an error in giving internal choice. According to the syllabus, prescribed by the board, students are expected to study one out of two novels – ‘Invisible Man’ or ‘Silas Marner’. Many schools teach only one of the two as there is a predecided internal choice in the exam but in the CBSE class 12 English exam 2019, questions from both the novels were asked both for six marks each. Not all sets had the error.

Class 12 accountancy

Multiple ‘printing errors’ were reported by students in class 12 accountancy exam conducted on March 6 (Wednesday). In the set number three, question number 13 erroneously states revaluation account as realisation account. There were reportedly missing entry in Hindi translations in some of the questions while the same were there in English questions.

Board, however, said that the exam was conducted ‘successfully’ while students claim a waste of time and confusion over several questions.

Class 12 mathematics

A six marks question in class 12 mathematics exam asked students to find two questions in Hindi and English translation, leading to confusion. The question number 26 in set 2 asked students to find the area ‘above’ the x-axis in English while in the same set the Hindi translation asked students to find the area ‘around’ X-axis.

In other sets, students were asked to find the area around x-axis in both Hindi and English. The question is from integration topic of class 12 syllabus. There are different procedures to find the area about and around an axis.

Class 10 Hindi

In class 10 Hindi exam conducted on March 19 (Tuesday) in a one-mark question, the question paper stated the name of the poem, ‘Atmatraan’ as ‘Aamantran’. It was regarded as a printing mistake and students reportedly were told in their respective centres to correct the same.

Class 10 Kannada

In class 10 Kannada exam, several students demanded 15-20 marks grace marks for questions that were allegedly out of syllabus in the Kannada exam. AS per claims, 20 marks out of syllabus in the exam.

Class 12 Physics

While there were no errors reported in Class 12 Physics exam, several students expressed dissatisfaction. Students and teachers have rated Physics as the toughest paper, which was conducted on March 5, and are raising requests for lenient marking. Students had started an online petition seeking reconduct of the exam. A message was circulated on social media stating that the exam will be reconducted by the board later called the circular fake and cleared that no such provision will be provided.

CBSE on anomalies

The CBSE informed indianexpress.com that a committee will sit for every exam and discuss question papers. If any anomaly is found then students will be compensated which can also include grace marks and lenient checking.

The board had also provided schools and students with an opportunity to register a grievance regarding any anomaly registered by them in the exam but the window to send the grievances was 24 hours within the conduct of the exam. In case still students are not satisfied with the marks, then provision of reevaluation is there.

Reevaluation procedure

If a candidate is not happy with their class 12 or class 10 results which are soon to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), then they have the provision to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Students who need to have their marks verify can do so by making a payment of Rs 500 per subject. The link for the same will be activated day after the declaration of the result on the official website, cbse.nic.in. Check the entire procedure here.