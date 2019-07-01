Miranda House takes in maximum number of students on first two days of DU admissions

Miranda House saw the maximum number of admissions on the first two days of the process in Delhi University (DU), according to the data shared by the varsity.

Three of the five institutes that witnessed a high number of admissions were women’s colleges — Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram and Gargi. BA (Honours) Political Science found the maximum number of takers, the data said.

The DU announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science (Honours) — a marginal increase over last year.

A total of 13,981 admissions were done till 9.45 pm on Sunday and officials said there would be a huge rush Monday as it was the last day of admissions. The newly-introduced Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category saw 448 admissions on the first two days.

This year, the DU has effected a 10-per cent increase in EWS seats under post-graduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses in the category has increased to 63,000. Separate cut-offs for the category have also been announced.

According to the data shared by the university, Miranda House saw 830 admissions, followed by Lady Shri Ram College (767), Hindu College (724), Kirori Mal (707) and Gargi College (568).

Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the principal of Miranda House, said, “As a college, we lay a lot of emphasis on research. We have a good infrastructure and our faculty is open to learning. We have had students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala boards, who scored 100 per cent marks in their best four subjects, seeking admission in humanities and science courses.”

She added that there were certain subjects under the BA programme that might not see second cut-offs, including political science and history. Even courses like BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) English and BSc (Honours) Physics might not have second cut-offs, Nanda said.

Talking about three women colleges being among the top five in terms of the number of admissions, LSR college principal Suman Sharma said this showed how girls were doing so well in academics and how they were being empowered.

She added that of the over 850 seats in the college, 767 were already filled up.

“This year was different from the last years. On the first two days, we saw an unprecedented rush and were approving admissions till midnight. We did not witness this kind of a rush on the first two days of admissions in the last few years.”

According to the data shared by the DU, the maximum number of 1,691 students have taken admission under BA (Honours) Political Science, followed by B.Com (Honours) at 1,348, B.Com at 1,023, BA (Honours) History at 889 and BA (Honours) Economics at 786.