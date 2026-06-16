CUET UG 2026: Miranda House invites students to an open house session

Miranda House has invited girls who recently cleared Class 12th to attend open house sessions on its campus. (image: ai generated)

Delhi University’s Miranda House has invited girls who recently cleared Class 12th to attend open house sessions on its campus. The initiative is aimed at familiarising CUET-UG aspirants with the college’s academic environment, student life, and admission process ahead of the DU admissions 2026 season.

The open house sessions are scheduled across four dates – June 17, 18, 19, and June 22, 2026 and are open to prospective students and their families. The sessions are being held on the Miranda House campus in North Campus, University of Delhi.

How to Register?

Registration for the open house sessions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested students and their families can register by scanning the QR code available on the official open house poster, which has been shared on Miranda House’s official social media handles and communication channels.