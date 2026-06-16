CUET UG 2026: Miranda House invites students to an open house session

Delhi University’s Miranda House has invited girls who recently cleared Class 12th to attend open house sessions on its campus. The initiative is aimed at familiarising CUET-UG aspirants with the college’s academic environment, student life, and admission process ahead of the DU admissions 2026 season.
The open house sessions are scheduled across four dates – June 17, 18, 19, and June 22, 2026 and are open to prospective students and their families. The sessions are being held on the Miranda House campus in North Campus, University of Delhi.
Registration for the open house sessions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested students and their families can register by scanning the QR code available on the official open house poster, which has been shared on Miranda House’s official social media handles and communication channels.
Given the high interest expected from CUET-UG aspirants across the country, students are advised to register early to secure their slot for the preferred date.
The open house has been designed to give aspiring students a comprehensive first-hand experience of life at Miranda House. The programme will include:
Guided campus tours covering the library, laboratories, academic departments, and sports facilities
Interaction with the Principal, faculty members, current students, and alumnae
Interactive Q&A sessions with faculty and students to help aspirants better understand college life, academic programmes, and the admission process
Miranda House Principal Dr Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the open house would offer students and their parents a chance to experience the institution first-hand and make informed decisions regarding higher education.
Miranda House is one of India’s premier women’s colleges and has consistently ranked among the top colleges under the NIRF.
For more information, candidates can visit the official Miranda House website at mirandahouse.ac.in or follow the college’s official social media pages for updates on the open house schedule and registration details.