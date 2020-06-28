Minority students can avail these scholarships, here’s the top 5

List of top 5 scholarships available for minority students. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in List of top 5 scholarships available for minority students. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Minorities constitute 19.3 per cent of the country’s total population, as per the census 2011. Individuals belonging to communities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis/ Zoroastrians are considered under minority community in India. To support the education of students coming from these communities, different central and state government departments offer dedicated scholarships, often referred to as minority scholarships. These scholarships can be both merit-based and means-based.

The key organisations offering these scholarships include the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA) (Government of India), Maulana Azad Educational Foundation (MAEF), Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department (Government of West Bengal) and others.

List of top 5 scholarships for minority students

1. Pre-matric scholarship scheme for minorities

The minority community students studying in class 1 to 10 can avail benefits under this MOMA scholarship. They must secure at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the previous examination. Also, the applicant’s family income should be less than Rs 1 lakh per annum from all sources.

Provider detail: Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA), Government of India

Eligibility: Students of class 1 to 10

Awards: Admission fee, tuition fee, and maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between July and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

2. Post-matric scholarship scheme for minorities

This scholarship has been initiated with an objective to encourage meritorious underprivileged students of minority communities to pursue higher education and enhance their employability. This scholarship provides financial assistance particularly for class 11 to PhD level studies.

The minority community students who have secured at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade in their previous examination can apply for this scholarship. The annual income of their family should be less than Rs 2 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA), Government of India

Eligibility: Students of Class 11 to PhD level

Awards: Admission fee, tuition fee, maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between July and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

3. Merit-cum-means scholarship for professional and technical courses CS

This merit-cum-means scholarship is meant for those minority community students who are willing to pursue a professional or technical course at undergraduate or postgraduate level. The scholarship aims to enable such students to pursue technical and professional courses.

The students are required to have obtained at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the previous year’s final examination. Also, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2.50 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA), Government of India

Eligibility: Students pursuing professional and technical courses

Awards: Course fee and maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between July and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

4. Begum Hazrat Mahal national scholarship scheme for minorities girls

This minority scholarship is meant for girl students belonging to minority communities who are studying in Class 9 to 12. They are required to secure a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent in their previous class.

Also, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2 lakh from all sources. The key objective behind this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to meritorious girl students who are unable to pursue their education due to financial issues.

Provider detail: Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF)

Eligibility: Minority community girl students studying in Class 9 to 12

Awards: Up to Rs 6,000

Application timeline: Between July and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official website of MAEF

5. Swami Vivekananda merit cum means scholarship scheme for minorities

Minority community students, who are domiciles of West Bengal state and studying in Class 11 to post graduation level can avail benefits under this scholarship. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh from all sources.

Also, the candidates must secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate in the qualifying examination (Note: The students studying at postgraduate level must secure at least 53 per cent marks in honours subject at graduation level and students pursuing Master’s in Engineering must obtain at least 55 per cent marks in Engineering.)

Provider detail: West Bengal Minorities’ Development & Finance Corporation (WBMDFC), Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, Government of West Bengal

Eligibility: Minority community students of Class 11 and above

Awards: Up to Rs 60,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official website of WBMDFC.

