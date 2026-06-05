Ministry of Women and Child Development invites applicants for internship programme

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has invited applicants to apply for the internship during the August-September period. Any women students, scholars, social activists, or teachers who are working or studying in any kind of university, academic or non-academic situation can apply for this role. The last date to apply for the internship is June 10, 2026.
Anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 who is from a non-I-tier city or rural area is eligible to apply for the internship. Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the official website at wcd.intern.nic.in
To apply for the internship programme, candidates have to follow the steps given below
Step 1: Go to the official portal at wed.intern.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on register and enter all the required details. After entering the details, click on register at the bottom.
Step 3: Then go to log in at the top right of the homepage.
Step 4: Log in using the registered mail id and password.
Step 5: Update the profile by submitting the latest passport-size photograph.
Step 6: Fill up the application form and submit.
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.
The eligibility criteria to apply for the internship programme are as follows
— Any women students, scholars, social activists and teachers who are within 21 to 40 years of age.
— Candidates who belong to tier-I cities, which include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, are not eligible to apply.
The interns will be selected by the selection committee that is duly constituted for this role. If necessary, the ministry might also invite certain faculty members/subject experts from universities/reputed institutions for the selection process.
The internship programme is held four times in each financial year. The programme is for two months duration: May-June, August-September, November-December, and February-March. For each term, candidates are accepted two months before the term begins. The term starts between 1st and 10th of the month. Candidates who are once selected are not eligible to apply for any subsequent terms.
The programme aims to train participants with the policies and programmes of the Ministry through a short-term association. Interns might need to undertake pilot projects or micro-studies which focus on ongoing activities of the Ministry.