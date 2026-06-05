Ministry of Women and Child Development invites applicants for internship programme

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has invited applicants to apply for the internship during the August-September period. Any women students, scholars, social activists, or teachers who are working or studying in any kind of university, academic or non-academic situation can apply for this role. The last date to apply for the internship is June 10, 2026.

Anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 who is from a non-I-tier city or rural area is eligible to apply for the internship. Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the official website at wcd.intern.nic.in

MWCD invites applicants for internship: How to apply?

To apply for the internship programme, candidates have to follow the steps given below