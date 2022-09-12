scorecardresearch
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship upgrades employability skills curriculum

Some of the modules include introduction to employability skills, digital skills, citizenship, diversity and inclusion, career development and goal setting, getting ready for work and entrepreneurship.

Ministry of skill developmentThe curriculum was launched as part of the “Shikshak Parv” celebrations at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. (Representative image)

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today launched a revamped curriculum on employability skills in association with Quest Alliance, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and various other curriculum bodies within the MSDE ecosystem. The curriculum was launched as part of the “Shikshak Parv” celebrations at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. 

As per the official press note, more than 2.5 million students from over 15,600 government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will benefit from the program which includes a revamped and expanded 120- hour curriculum in Hindi and English.  

Some of the modules include an introduction to employability skills, digital skills, citizenship, diversity and inclusion, career development and goal setting, getting ready for work and entrepreneurship. Variants of the curriculum of 30, 60 and 90 hour duration are also being launched for both long-term and short-term courses.

The curriculum will also help educators to upgrade their skills for new age classrooms and familiarize themselves with blended learning models. While physical books covering the revamped curriculum are being released now, digital copies for blended learning will be available soon.

As per the programme details, a facilitator guide will be provided to trainers so that they can teach the revamped curriculum using a blended learning module. A digital version of the student workbook is available on Bharat Skills portal and Employability Skills portal. Additionally, MSDE and National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI) plan to publish these books for use by the state departments.

