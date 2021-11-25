Ministry of Law & Justice, NALSAR Hyderabad to launch free online course on Indian constitution

The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, will launch an online course on the Indian Constitution. Candidates must note that the online course will be available on the website at legalaffairs.nalsar.ac.in.

Anyone who has passed class 10 can enrol for this course. The online course will be made available to students on the eve of Constitution Day

The online course has 15 conceptual videos and the first video lecture shall be available upon registration. Once the previous video is completed the next video will be available in a progressive way. These videos shall be available for a period of 6 months from the date of registration.

The registration for this course is free of cost. However, for those who wish to obtain a certificate of appreciation or certificate of merit, a token fee of Rs 100 will be charged, as per an official statement.

The participants will learn about the fundamental right constitution guarantees through the great rights revolution, the relationship between fundamental rights and fundamental duties, the futurist goals of the constitution as incorporated in directive principles and the relationship between fundamental rights and directive principles, powers of union and state executive, powers and the role of our judiciary particularly its role of taking sufferings of people seriously through the Public Interest Litigation, President — Prime Minister relationship, Ordinance making power and amending powers of the Parliament.