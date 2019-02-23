Ministry of HRD invites applicants for 2019 Korean Government Scholarship Program

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development has invited applications from Indian nationals for the “2019 Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP) for International Students enrolled in Graduate Program.” The candidates will get scholarships in Master’s, Doctoral and Research programme.

There are 15 nominations available out of which 10 will be awarded by the Government of Republic of Korea.

The scholarships will be awarded in these subjects

Korean Language and Literature

International Relations (including Korean studies)

Bio-Technology

Electronic Engineering

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

For scholarship in Master’s progam, the candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree by August 31, 2019

For doctoral programme, the candidates need to possess a Master’s degree or equivalent by August 31, 2019

For research programme, the candidates must receive an invitation from National Institute for International Education (NIIED’s) designated Korean universities and should possess this following qualification

Postdoctoral Research Program: Candidates must possess a Doctoral degree or an equivalent degree by August 31, 2019.

Professor Exchange Program: A Master’s degree or a degree equivalent to or higher than a Master’s degree by August 31, 2019 required to apply

Education, Science, Culture, (International Professionals): Candidates should possess a Master’s degree or a degree equivalent to or higher than a Master’s degree by August 31, 2019.

Age Limit:

The applicants for Master’s/ Doctoral programmes should be under 40 years of age as on September 1, 2019.

Candidates working as a professor must be under 45 years of age as on September 1, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates willing to apply can do so through the sakshat portal, proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship. The last date to submit application form is March 20, 2019.