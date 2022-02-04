Ministry of Education wins best tableau award presented on Republic Day 2022

The Ministry of Education has been crowned as the best tableau award, presented on the 73rd Republic Day. The tableau this year had showcased the key aspects of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) through the theme ‘Vedas to Metaverse’.

Ministry of Education took to social media platform, Twitter, to share the news.

A moment of Pride!

The Ministry of Education won the best tableau award presented on the 73rd #RepublicDay. The @EduMinOfIndia showcased the key aspects of #NEP2020 through the theme ‘Vedas to Metaverse’. pic.twitter.com/GxrpscgJU5 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 4, 2022

Starting from Vedas, the front part of the tableau showcased the tradition and past of the country in the field of education since ancient times. This was followed by glimpses of the Gurukul schooling system, and then the world renowned universities such as Nalanda, which used to attract students and scholars from all over the world.

The rear part started with a prop that symbolised creativity, technological advancement and innovation. Along with that, students of different age groups and backgrounds around the edges of the tableau depicted skill development. THis tableau also highlighted the advancement in technologies of augmented reality and virtual reality.

Images of scholars, educationists and scientists — ranging from ancient times to the modern age — were also showcased on a lower panel at the edge if the tableau.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, also took to Twitter to congratulate the Education department and all other winners of the parade.

Congratulations to all the winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022! Specially delighted to see the @EduMinOfIndia tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. category. pic.twitter.com/4vyQPGFm8E — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 4, 2022

“Congratulations to all the winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022!,” he tweeted. “Specially delighted to see the @EduMinOfIndia tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. category.”

“The tableau showcased #NEP2020 with the theme “From vedas to metaverse” weaving a thread between India’s glorious past, present and smart future of education in India,” his tweet further read.