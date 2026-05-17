Ministry of Education, NIOS hold high-level meeting to bring 2 crore dropout students back to school

Citing the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey figures, he noted that more than two crore children between the ages of 14 and 18 are currently not in any school.

The Ministry of Education convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to chart a course for one of India’s most pressing educational challenges — getting millions of children back into classrooms. Chaired by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), the session brought together officials from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), state governments, and district administrations to shape a coordinated national response.

Kumar opened the discussion with a sobering statistic: of every 100 children who enrol in Class I, only 62 make it to Class 12. Citing the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey figures, he noted that more than two crore children between the ages of 14 and 18 are currently not in any school.