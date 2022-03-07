Ministry of Education issues warning against fake websites duping applicants

Indian Government’s Ministry of Education has issued a warning against fake websites that are being created “in order to dupe innocent applicants”. The Ministry issued a notice on March 7, 2022 through the official Twitter account.

“It has come to the notice of the @EduMinOfIndia that in order to dupe innocent applicants several websites have been created with a name similar to the schemes of this department,” the tweet read.

Read | UGC drafts guidelines for multidisciplinary higher education

Various fake websites have been created to misguide & dupe innocent applicants. Hence, the public is advised to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and safeguard their own interests. To know more, click https://t.co/QCLA8mY7uW — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 7, 2022

These fake websites have been created with names very similar to one of the government’s schemes — Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan — for which the official websites are samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in and shikshaabhiyan.org.in.

As per the official notice, these fake websites are offering fake employment opportunities to aspiring candidates. The websites had been misguiding them through the layout of website, content and presentation in a manner similar to original website and asking for money from the respondents for the application. “While, these websites have come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for recruitment process,” the notice cautioned.

“The General Public is, hereby, advised to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and to ensure themselves that the websites are authorised by visiting the official website of the concerned Department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest. Any person applying on these websites will be doing so at his own risk and cost and shall be responsible for the consequences thereof,” the official notice read.