Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

August 17, 2022 3:13:20 am
In an attempt to push central universities to raise funds independently, the Central government has released guidelines to them for setting up endowment fund through donations and contributions.
The document, ‘Guidelines for Central Universities Endowment Fund (CUEF)’, was shared by the Union Ministry of Education with the vice-chancellors of central universities last month, according to which, the norms were framed “for the purpose of mobilising donations, funds and contributions from well-wishers, alumni, philanthropists and industries for the development of students, faculties and institution”.
IIT Delhi was the first in India to set up alumni endowment fund in 2019 and the same was followed by many other IITs and IIMs.
According to the guidelines, the endowment fund will be governed by a 7-member board chaired by the vice-chancellor. The board will have three “prominent” donors nominated by the university’s Executive Council for three years, the university’s Finance Officer, and two professors from different departments or streams. The board will take decisions on the fund utilisation, and table report before the university’s Finance Committee.
Subscriber Only Stories
The guidelines also allow for FCRA accounts to be opened by institutions expecting foreign donations. They suggest a separate bank account for the fund having two types of donations – those for a specific purpose, such as scholarships, chairs and infrastructure development; and donations for a general corpus.
“A reasonable percentage of the fund, not exceeding 50%, may be spent annually with a view to maintain a good corpus for the future,” states the document.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
My bond with seniors behind Goodfellows: Shantanu Naidu
Under fire, Gehlot gets Cong’s Dalit MLAs to rally behind him
Modi, Macron review bilateral projects, global food challenges
Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices Rs 2/L
Delhi Confidential: Collecting Kudos
Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise
Three run over by train in Gurgaon
Most hospitalisations in those vaccinated only twice: Manish Sisodia
Delhi’s food truck policy to be on lines of US, UK
Declare Satyendar Jain of unsound mind: plea; HC reserves order
PWD fails to attract bidders to install LED screens