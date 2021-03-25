Education Minister launches NCERT curriculum-based comic books for Classes 3 to 12

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Wednesday launched more than 100 curriculum-based comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks. The books are created by the teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools and have been designed by NCERT based on its curriculum. The aim of this initiative is to increase the social and cultural sensitivity among children through teaching.

The comic books have been developed for 16 subjects and for classes 3 to 12. Each comic book consists of concise chapters followed by worksheets. They are supported by application-based examples to understand the concepts and some of the chapters cater to gender sensitivity, women empowerment and value education.

As per CBSE, the comic books have “ushered in transformation of education to personalized learning, as 21st century schooling focuses on knowledge, skills, attitudes, values and transformative competencies that create holistic learners”.

The comic books are available on the government’s online portal named ‘DIKSHA’ official website — diksha.gov.in or on ‘DIKSHA’ mobile application.

More than 1000 teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools have helped in making comic books.

The step, as per CBSE, has been taken in line with the National Education Policy- NEP 2020 to bring a shift from textbook learning to ensuring conceptual clarity among the students.