Migration certificate not mandatory for NEET UG 2021 admissions, says MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the Migration Certificate is a desirable document but is definitely not ‘mandatory’ for reporting of UG Counselling. The decision was announced through an official notification that was published on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, no college can deny admission to any candidate for not having a migration certificate. While the candidate cannot be declined admission for not possessing the migration certificate, it is necessary for the candidate to provide an undertaking stating that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of seven days.

Till the migration certificate is produced, the candidate will be admitted on a provisional basis.

“It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days,” the official notification read.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the result for round 2 seat allotment for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling was released on February 26, 2022. The result was announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) — mcc.nic.in.