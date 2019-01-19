Might not go to IIT, says JEE Main topper Dhruv Arora

Dhruv Arora, from Indore has scored 100 percentile score in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main in his first attempt. However, unlike other JEE aspirants, he is not desperate to take admission in the Indian Institute of Technology. The 17-year-old is among 15 students from across the country who got perfect score in the competitive exam. Over 9.5 lakh students had registered for JEE Main which was conducted for the first time in a computer-based testing (CBT) format.

Advertising

Arora loves physics and might choose IISc over IIT. “I will appear for the JEE Advanced (which is the entrance exam for admissions to IITs) but I have not decided to go for IITs only. As physics is my favourite subject, I want to do something in theoretical physics in future and hence I am also considering the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore,” he told indianexpress.com.

Apart from Physics, Arora is also a fan of sports. He likes to play football and table tennis in his free time. He said that he struck a balance between his studies and life. “I was regular at studies and devoted 5-6 hours every day to self-study. It was at times less but never more. I also practice in sports, games and watched movies.” said Arora.

LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2019 results

He credits his success to NCERT books. “Being thorough with your NCERT books is enough to get through JEE Mains. The exam was easy. I practised NCERTs and previous years’ question papers. I also appeared for national level Olympiads which not only gave me a sense of where my preparation stands at the national level but also helps me represent my country in my own way,” said Arora.

During the exam, he said he followed the strategy to give more time to the subjects he found relatively difficult. “I started with chemistry and finished the entire section in 30 minutes. After that, I focused on mathematics and gave as much time to it and tried to be more accurate. I was confident in physics and hence knew I would be able to work through it even in limited time,” said the Indore-topper.

CBT, added, Arora, was easier for him and gave him an advantage as he was familiarised with the format. “For those preparing for JEE Mains 2019, should also practice and familiarise themselves with the type of questions that are asked in the exam as well as with the format. Solving previous years’ question papers is a help,” he said.

Advertising

Arora’s mother passed away three years ago but it was his father’s encouragement that didn’t let this tragedy distract him from his goal. With a similar strategy, he now is looking forward to appear for national Olympiads next and would start preparing for the JEE Advanced thereafter.