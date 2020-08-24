Microsoft to train 900 Indian teachers in Quantum Computing

New programme by Microsoft aims to train 900 teachers. (Representational image)

Microsoft is creating a new programme to build quantum computing skills and capabilities in the academic community in India. As part of this initiative, Microsoft Garage is organising a ‘Train the Trainer’ programme in collaboration with Electronics and ICT Academies at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur and National Institute of Technology, Patna, the tech giant claims.

This programme will train 900 faculty from universities and institutes across India at institutes of national importance including IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Roorkee, MNIT Jaipur, NIT-Patna, IIIT-D Jabalpur, and NIT Warangal, claims Microsoft India in an official statement.

Read | Microsoft, IBM to train CBSE teachers in Artificial Intelligence, Information Communication Technology

Quantum computers will enable new discoveries in the areas of healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials, and beyond. The training programme will be conducted virtually, from August 24 – 29, 2020. The programme will also cover practical coding for participants using Microsoft Q# & Quantum Development Kit, claims the tech giant.

Key themes that will be covered include – an introduction to quantum information, quantum concepts such as superposition and entanglement, processing of information using qubits and quantum gates, as well as an introduction to quantum machine learning and quantum programming.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Center, and Corporate Vice President, Enterprise+Devices India, said, “India is renowned across the world for its science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computing (STEM+C) workforce, and a tech-capable citizenry. Through this initiative in India, we aim to develop skills in quantum at scale, which has the potential to trigger the new frontier of innovation, shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world.”

Read | MBA, PGDM colleges can enroll students without CAT score, based on UG marks: AICTE

Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India and Chair for IEEE Quantum SIG, said, “Quantum computing holds the potential to solve some of the most pressing issues our world faces today. Through this program, we aim to equip academia in India with the requisite knowledge to develop a comprehensive quantum learning curriculum in their institutions and help develop these skills among some of the brightest minds in the country.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd