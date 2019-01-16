Microsoft to train 10,000 Indian developers, set-up 10 AI labs in universities

Microsoft India will set-up 10 artificial intelligence (AI) labs across universities the country. In a tweet, Microsoft India said that it aims to skill over 10,000 developers and train 5 lakh youth across the country over the next three years. To achieve the target, said Microsoft, it has already partnered with 715 entities to implement a comprehensive AI strategy. It said, one of the four pillars of Microsft’s AI strategy includes “bridging skill gap and enhancing employability.”

We aim to skill over 10,000 developers; set up AI labs in 10 universities; and train 500,000 youth across the country in next 3 years. #MicrosoftAI — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 16, 2019

NITI Aayog and Microsoft India had collaborated to build AI and data sciences capacity in India and upscale the youth. Under the initiative, Microsoft had said that it would use AI to develop and adopt local language computing and teach a “workforce through education”.

Microsoft will leverage content from the Microsoft India AI Professional Certificate program for developers, academic institutions and students across the country to help skill/reskill them in the areas of AI and data sciences.

The tech giant has also announced an ‘Intelligent Cloud Hub program’ in India. The three-year collaborative program aims to empower STEM (science, technology, engineering mathematics), medical management and research institutes to skill students in AI and cloud technologies.

“We are also an active participant along with CII in looking at building solution frameworks for application in AI across areas such as Education, skills, health and agriculture,” states Microsoft India in an official release.