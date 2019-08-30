Microsoft to teach quantum computing at IIT-Roorkee

Microsoft Garage India has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee to conduct lectures on quantum computing for a full semester. IIT’s B.Tech and M.Tech students can choose the course as a pool elective. The course, which has been structured by IIT Roorkee and Microsoft, will provide the students, access to Q# Programming Language practical examples, Microsoft Quantum Development Kit and Microsoft Quantum Faculty.

Microsoft has been running a quantum computing program for more than 15 years. Experts from the tech giant will teach IIT-Roorkee students real-world experiments and access to tools for emerging technology. The course will be for a full semester.

Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India said, “This collaboration between Microsoft Garage and IIT Roorkee represents another step towards empowering students to create futuristic innovations. With Microsoft’s experience in the field of quantum computing, we aim to make the technology more accessible and enhance the learning journey of engineering students. The partnership will create a new learning experience for students and help them build impacting solutions.”

Microsoft aims to enable students across the world to foster innovation and craft solutions for real-time challenges. Our initiatives provide students with practical experience, expert guidance and mentorship which empowers them to achieve more. Microsoft Garage India has been closely working with academia to provide students access to new technologies and encouraging them to innovate aggressively, learn through practice, and build creatively.