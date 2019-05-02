Microsoft to host CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: How to download SMS organizer app

Toggle Menu
This year too, Microsoft has added an option where students can share CBSE results card with friends and family with ease via other social media and instant messaging apps.

Like last year, tech-giant Microsoft will be hosting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 results through SMS organizer app. To be able to avail this facility, the students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE results are announced, students or their parents will get the result even if they are not connected to the internet.

LIVE Updates | CBSE to release class 12 results on May 2

For the last three years, Microsoft has been partnering with CBSE to display results on http://www.bing.com, said the company in a release.

How to register for CBSE class 10 and class 12 results on SMS Organizer

Step 1: On your Android phone, download SMS Organizer app from the Google Play.
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app, to pre-register.
Step 3: Enter the required details – roll number, school code, and date of birth to complete the registration process.
Step 3: When the CBSE results are declared, the students can receive your score card on the app.

Read | CBSE decides to award full marks for ‘tricky’ question in Class 12 Maths paper; many students, teachers unhappy

The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days.”Besides app, the students can check the result through the official websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

