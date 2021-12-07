Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program to train over 1 lakh learners in India

To address the skills gap and empower India’s workforce for a career in cybersecurity, Microsoft today launched a cybersecurity skilling program that aims to skill over 1 lakh learners by 2022. The program is designed to give learners hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance, and identity.

Microsoft will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners including Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning. The course modules are designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey.

Microsoft has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for Fundamentals will be offered at zero cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative.

Additionally, in collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners discounted offers on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.