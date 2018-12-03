Microsoft’s first ‘Education Days’ tomorrow

In an attempt to showcase innovation and exchange of ideas to transform the focus of education on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Microsoft India is set to host the first ‘Education Days 2018’. The two-day event starting Tuesday will be held in Gurugram.

The Education Days would facilitate an exchange of ideas to revamp the educational landscape through technology. The interactive sessions are planned for Microsoft innovative educators — an education transformation framework (ETF) workshop is designed for policy-makers to help education leaders and school principals transform education in their institutions.

It will also hold an educators’ exhibition on innovation, where 120 teachers from across India will showcase innovative work executed in their schools focusing on AI, gamification, personalisation, localisation and collaboration.