MICAT results 2019: Date and time

MICAT results 2019: The Mudra Institute of Communication will release the results of MICAT 2019 on Monday, December 23, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- mica.ac.in.

Besides results, the candidates can check the scorecards through the website. The candidates who will clear the written examination have to appear for the GE and PI round, following which they will be selected for the admission process.

MICAT results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mica.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

MICAT 2019 exam pattern:

MICAT is divided into three sections — section I includes psychometric test, section II includes verbal ability, quantitative ability, data interpretation, general awareness, divergent and convergent thinking and section III constituting of a descriptive test.

MICAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Anybody who has completed a bachelor’s level (10+2+3) degree or has appeared in a bachelor’s level degree can appear for the examination.

