MICAT (I) 2018: Registration to begin today, check eligibility and exam structure

MICAT (I) 2018: The last date to apply for the exam is November 20 by 11:50 pm. The last date to apply for the exam is November 20 by 11:50 pm.

MICAT (I) 2018: The registration process for MICAT I will commence tomorrow, on August 23, 2018. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 for admission to the PGDM (C) programme. The last date to apply for the same is November 20 by 11:50 pm. The two-year course is the flagship programme of the institution and offers specialisations in marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management. The exam is conducted twice a year in over 48 cities across the country.

Candidates have to take at least one of the three exams— Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Apart from taking one these exams, all applicants are required to appear for MICAT.

MICAT structure

MICAT is divided into three sections:

Section A: Psychometric Test

Section B: Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness; Divergent and Convergent Thinking

Section C: Descriptive test

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree (10 + 2 + 3 system) or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Those appearing for final examinations of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) are also eligible to apply.

Examination cities

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Faridabad,Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Meerut, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Muzaffarnagar, Nagpur, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd