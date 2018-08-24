MICAT (I) 2018 exam rescheduled, check here

The registration process for the entrance exam has commenced from August 23, 2018 The registration process for the entrance exam has commenced from August 23, 2018

The exam date for MICAT (I) has been rescheduled from December 2 to December 1. The reason is not listed by the exam authority, however, the dates of IIFT 2019 was clashing with MICAT (December 2, 2018).

The registration process for the entrance exam has commenced from August 23, 2018. The last date to apply for the same is November 20 by 11:50 pm. The exam is conducted twice a year in over 48 cities across the country. The two-year course is the flagship programme of the institution and offers specialisations in marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management.

MICAT-I: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 23

Last date to apply: November 20, 2018 at 11:50 pm

Download of admit card: November 26, 2018

Exam date: December 1

Result: December 18

MICAT-II

Commencement of online application: January 3, 2019

Last date to apply: January 30, 2019 at 11:50 pm

Download of call letter: February 4, 2019

Exam date: February 9

Result: February 19, 2019

GE & PI Shortlist: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

GE & PI at Delhi and Kolkata: Thursday-Saturday, March 7, 8 & 9, 2019

GE & PI at MICA, Ahmedabad: Tuesday & Wednesday, March 12 & 13, 2019

GE & PI at Bangalore & Mumbai: Saturday-Monday, March 16, 17 & 18, 2019

Final results: Monday, March 25, 2019.

