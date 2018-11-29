MICAT admit card 2019 to release today at mica.ac.in

MICAT admit card 2019: The admit cards for Mudra Institute of Management (MICA) admission test (MICAT 2018) will be out today November 26, 2018. The exam will be conducted on December 1, 2018 for admission to the PGDM (C) programme and last date to apply for the same was November 20.

PGDM course at MICA is a two-year course and offers specialisation in marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management. For admission to the course, candidates need to appear for the MICAT exam.

MICAT admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website — mica.ac.in

Step 2 – On the home page click on the link – ‘Download PGDM-C MICAT- I Admit Card’

Step 3 – Fill in the required details and download the MICAT 2018 admit card

Note: The link will function only when the admit cards are out.

MICAT 2019 exam pattern: MICAT is divided into three sections — section I includes psychometric test, section II includes verbal ability, quantitative ability, data interpretation, general awareness, divergent and convergent thinking and section III constituting of a descriptive test.

MICAT 2019 eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Anybody who has completed a bachelor’s level (10+2+3) degree or has appeared in a bachelor’s level degree can appear for the exam to be held on December 1, 2018. Registrations are closed for the year and the admit card is expected by today.