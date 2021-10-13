MICAT 2022 registration begins, here’s everything about fee and application process

The Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA) has released MICAT 2022 application form. The registration is open online at mica.ac.in. MICAT 1 is due to be held on December 4, 2021, whereas the exam date for MICAT 2 is January 29, 2022. Right now, the registration is only open for MICAT 1 exam and the last date to apply is November 20, 2021. Online registration for MICAT 2 can be done from November 23, 2021, to January 16, 2022.

How to apply for MICAT 2022

The application fee for MICAT 2022 exam is Rs 2100. Candidates can pay the application by credit card/debit card / net banking. The candidates can refer to the following steps for information on how to apply for MICAT 2022.

Step 1: Register on the website – Visit the official website at mica.ac.in and click on “Apply Now”. A new window will open where you can register by entering your name, valid mobile number, active email address.

Step 2: Enter your personal information – In this step enter personal details like date of birth, gender, nationality, parent’s name, correspondence and permanent address. It is important to enter these details carefully because the same will be printed on MICAT admit card 2022.

Step 3: Upload photograph and signature – In this step upload your photo and signature. Make sure your images are in JPG/JPEG format and size is less than 80 Kb.

Step 4 – Enter educational details – In this step enter your academic details like class X, XII and graduation marks. If you have a post-graduate degree or any work experience you should enter those details too.

Step 5: Enter CAT/XAT/GMAT details – CAT, XAT, and GMAT scores have been given weightage in the final result. Candidates have to enter the scores of CAT 2021 or XAT 2022 or GMAT scores after 2020. Candidates can update their scores till 16 Jan 2021.

Step 6: Program selection – Now the candidates have to select the program for which they want to apply. 3 choices are given there – PGP / CCC / FPM.

Step 7: Choose test centre preference – In this step candidates have to choose the test city preference. Candidates can choose up to 3 cities. Besides test centre preference, an option for GD/PI city preference also has to be selected.

Step 8: Payment of application form – Candidates have to pay the application fee in the final step of the registration process. Without the complete payment of the application fee, the application form will not be accepted.

MICA is one of the finest colleges in India which provides postgraduate management programs in communication. MICAT is held for admission in PGP (PGDM/PGDM-C) / CCC / FPM courses. It is conducted every year in 2 phases. The selection of the candidates is done by giving 20 per cent weightage to CAT / GMAT / XAT exam score, 30 per cent weightage of MICAT score, 20 per cent weightage to GE performance, and 30 per cent weightage to PI.