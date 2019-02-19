Toggle Menu
MICAT II result declared: Download scorecards now, website downhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/micat-2-result-declared-download-scorecards-at-mica-ac-in-5591146/

MICAT II result declared: Download scorecards now, website down

MICAT 2 result: The candidates can check the results through the official website mica.ac.in

mica, mica.ac.in, micat scorecard, micat reuslt, micat interview date, micat result, mica admission, india result, admission, ug pg admission, CAT, XAT, education news
MICAT result announced, candidates can check score at mica.ac.in. (Representational Image)

MICAT 2 result: The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the result for MICA Admission Test (MICAT) 2019 on its official website, mica.ac.in. Minutes after the result announcement the website was down due to high traffic.

The result is for the written exam conducted on February 9, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The interview, according to official notification is expected to be conducted in March 2019.

MICAT 2 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘MICAT application’

Step 3: Log-in user id and password

Step 4: Score card will appear

Candidates need to download their scorecards for future reference.

A list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round is also available on the official website. Candidates selected through all these posts will be selected for admission to the institute.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP-based universities to have exams from last week of February, check updates
2 Teachers’ group writes to Sisodia on compulsory purchase of tablets
3 Vadodara: MSU alumni in US donate $10,000 to aid research work