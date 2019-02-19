MICAT II result declared: Download scorecards now, website down

MICAT 2 result: The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the result for MICA Admission Test (MICAT) 2019 on its official website, mica.ac.in. Minutes after the result announcement the website was down due to high traffic.

Advertising

The result is for the written exam conducted on February 9, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The interview, according to official notification is expected to be conducted in March 2019.

MICAT 2 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘MICAT application’

Step 3: Log-in user id and password

Step 4: Score card will appear

Candidates need to download their scorecards for future reference.

A list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round is also available on the official website. Candidates selected through all these posts will be selected for admission to the institute.