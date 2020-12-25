MICA students contribute to ‘Heritage Olympiad’ through digital outreach

Four postgraduate programme (PGP) second-year students and one Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) student are targeting 5,000 participants for the first edition. (Image Source FB/MICA)

Five students from MICA Ahmedabad are helping with research, content, digital marketing, design, and outreach activities for the first edition of the Heritage Olympiad to be held in January 2021.

“I am responsible for creating, implementing, and refining their social media strategy and helping build awareness, create market pulls, and increase overall engagement. I am enjoying it as every day I learn a new cultural trivia…,” said Anisha Vijaya, one of the five students.

An online Olympiad on culture and heritage, Heritage Olympiad is an initiative by Cultre, a cultural enterprise co-founded by Vaibhav Chauhan and Anjchita B Nair, to sensitise young minds about India’s rich cultural heritage.

The Heritage Olympiad, which is aligned to the National Educational Policy 2020, is being organised in collaboration with knowledge and institutional partners such as the National Rail Museum, Sahapedia, Museums of India, India Heritage Walks, MICA Ahmedabad and Potli.

Bikram Bindra, adjunct faculty at MICA Ahmedabad, said, “As part of our Cultural Analysis and Application course, we build a deeper understanding of the larger cultural context. This partnership allows our students to apply their expertise to drive action for this exciting initiative.”

Another MICA student, Sreyoshi Roy, who is working as a knowledge and content intern, said, “My work includes researching topics on culture under various domains and creating questions for the Heritage Olympiad. I also help the outreach team by providing social media content… The experience has helped me gain contextual and comprehensive knowledge about varied cultures, their histories, and their significance in today’s era, which can help me understand a consumer through a deeper, more nuanced cultural lens.”

Pooja Thomas, faculty at MICA, said, “Cultural industries add immense socio-economic advantage to a city, community, and nation. While MICA students learn how to engage with cultural entities in a responsible and inclusive fashion, this specific collaboration will help them experience the intersection between business, strategy, and our cultural industries.”

The curriculum for the Heritage Olympiad is broadly aligned with the curriculum and syllabus followed by the major national and international boards. It also integrates concepts of global citizenship and sustainable development goals (SDGs), environment sustainability, protection of traditional knowledge, heritage sites and historic cities.

The Olympiad will mainly draw questions from knowledge traditions, performing arts, practices and rituals, literature and languages, histories, visual and material arts, and natural environments.

Anjchita Nair, co-founder and COO, Cultre, said, “The Olympiad aims to strengthen heritage education and provide a comprehensive test of Indian heritage… Through this partnership with MICA, we realised that we could leverage the expertise of these enthusiastic young students across varied domains… to enrich our output.”