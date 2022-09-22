MICA appoints Dr Githa Heggde its new Dean

Ahmedabad-based institute of strategic marketing and communication, MICA, Wednesday appointed Dr Githa Heggde as its new Dean from October 17.

The appointment came after Dr Preeti Shroff stepped down from the post. Dr Shroff, however, will continue to serve as the senior adviser to the President and the Director of MICA.

Dr Heggde has more than 30 years of experience in academic, consulting and industry. Prior to the new role, she was the Dean of School of Business at UPES and also held additional interim charges as the Dean of School of Modern Media and School of Law, Head of the Innovation Centre and its MDP initiatives. She was also part of the task force of start-up initiatives of the Uttarakhand government.