MICA announces advanced certificate in media and entertainment management programme

MICA Ahmedabad today announced the start of the admissions procedure for the Advanced Certificate in Media and Entertainment Management programme in association with iEducation.com. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the course, application form of the same can be found on the MICA website — mica.ac.in or at ivoryeducation.com.

Graduates in any field from any recognised university are eligible to apply for this course. The course is designed for a period of 11 months and will be conducted online. The programme will include theoretical concepts, followed by case studies and practical implementations.

Classes will be conducted twice a week, with part-time classes and convenient schedules created for working professionals. On successfully completing the course, candidates will receive a Certificate of Completion from MICA, MICA Executive Education Alumni status, and will also be provided placement assistance by iEducation.

“ACPMEM is a programme that MICA has designed with iEducation to serve the needs of the industry. We have some of the finest resources in MICA managing this coveted course. We are pleased to continue our association with our technology partner – iEducation to manage technology and support for the course,” said Prof Anita Basalingappa, Chairperson (Online Programs) and Professor in Marketing at MICA, about the course.

Kapil Rampal, Managing Director, Ivory Education Private Limited, said, “MICA is committed towards online courses. They have deputed the finest leaders and faculty from MICA to manage and teach in this programme. We are proud to continue our association in MICA and are looking forward to welcoming you in this programme.”