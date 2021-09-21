MICA invites applications for advanced certificate in market research and data analytics 

MICA has announced admissions in the advanced certificate in market research and data analytics in association with iEducation.com. The programme is available across India and globally through e-learning environment. Candidates can check more information on the website – mica.ac.in

The participants can attend the classes from their homes, offices, or any other place of their convenience, as per MICA. They can also use their mobile devices. The classes are held twice a week with part-time classes at a convenient schedule for working professionals.

The programme is designed to build talent for the booming market research and data analytics sector. It is the 11th batch of the programme. The past participants of the programme have been from Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Dubai, United States, Germany, apart from India.

This 11-month programme intends to set a benchmark for those who aspire to excel in this field. The entire approach is to impart domain expertise. It will follow a step-by-step approach where theoretical concepts will be followed by case studies and practical implementations. Sessions are designed to be interactive and participative.

Graduates in any field from a recognised university are eligible for this course. iEducation will also provide placement assistance to those who successfully complete the programme.