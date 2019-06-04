MHTCET result 2019 to be declared today: How to download

MHTCET result 2019: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the result for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHTCET 2019 today, June 4 evening. The exam for entrance to state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website, mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

According to the notification released by the MHT CET 2019, the result was to be declared on or before June 3, 2019, however, the result link has not been activated at the website. The same is expected to be released by today evening.

MHTCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can check their result as when declared by following these above-mentioned steps. Meanwhile, MHTCET answer key 2019 has been released and candidates were given a window to raise objections as well.

The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who want to get admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.