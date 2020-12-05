MHT CET vocation result today: Here’s how to check

MHT CET vocational result at cetcell.mahacet.org. (Representational)

MHT CET vocation result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the results for the common entrance test (CET) for vocational subjects today. The state education minister Uday Samant had announced the date for the release of the result last month via a tweet. Those who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2020,mhaonline.gov.in.

MHT CET result for PCM and PCB subjects was declared earlier in which 41 students had scored 100 percentile marks. Now, the result for the vocational subjects will be out today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score by following these steps –

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

Those who clear the exams will be eligible for admissions to state-based colleges. Admissions will be given on the basis of counseling and merit.

