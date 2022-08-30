MHT-CET tentative result schedule out

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday declared a tentative schedule of results for multiple entrance tests to several professional courses. With all results expected in September, which will be followed by the Centralised Admission Process, the academic year for the professional courses is expected to begin in October.

The most awaited result of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET), which determines admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural courses in Maharashtra will be declared on or before September 15, as per the schedule. Result of CETs held for MBA, Hotel Management and MCA admission will be out on September 7 whereas those of Law (five as well as three years’ course), B.Ed., M.Ed., will be out on September 10.

The beginning of the academic years have been delayed for the past two years due to the pandemic. While this year it was expected to be on-track, with most CET results expected to be out in September, the delay is likely to continue. “This is a tentative schedule. However, the dates may change as the result-related work proceeds. Candidates will be kept informed accordingly,” said R S Jagtap, Commissioner of the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Meanwhile, the MHT-CET re-exam was held on Monday without glitches. It was held for those who could not appear for the exam during the test-window (August 5-20) due to technical glitches or rains in Vidarbha.