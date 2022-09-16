scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

MHT-CET results: Mumbai boy among 13 to score 100% in PCM group

THE MAHARASHTRA Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the MHT-CET result on Thursday evening. A total of 6,05,944 candidates registered for the exam of which 4,67,379 appeared for the exam. In the Physics Chemistry Mathematics (PCM) group, a total of 13 candidates scored 100 per cent. Whereas in the Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) group another 13 scored 100 per cent.

Ekansh Ravi Shankar from Andheri is one of the 13 candidates who scored 100 per cent in the PCM group. The MHT-CET result was just a bonus for Ekansh, who has already planned his course after the JEE Advanced result was out. With an All-India rank of 49 in JEE Advanced, Ekansh is looking forward to joining Computer Science Engineering at the IIT Bombay.

“After checking the response sheet. I was sure of having a good score in MHT-CET. But my focus has always been JEE,” said Ekansh, who began preparing for his goal in Class 7 with a foundation course of the PACE Coaching Institute for the JEE.

