MHT CET Results 2026: When were PCM, PCB scorecards issued in recent years?

MHT CET results 2026: The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will release the results of its undergraduate admission results likely in June. The results will be declared on their official website, cetcell.mhtcet.org. The council will release the results of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM); however, the Cell has not released any date or time when the results will be out.
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The PCB’s first attempt exam was conducted between April 21 and April 26, 2026. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) across 11 different sessions. The PCM exam was conducted between May 10 and 11, 2026, for phase 2. Before the results are declared, candidates can check when the results were declared in the last few years.
|Year
|When was the result declared
|2025
|June 17
|2024
|June 16
|2023
|June 12
|2022
|September 15
|2021
|October 27
A clear pattern has formed showing that in the last few years the results were published in June. From this, students can expect the results to be declared in mid-June, this year also. However, in 2022, the results were declared in September as the exams were conducted in late August due to the delayed made by the post-pandemic conditions. In 2021, the results were declared in October, due to a delay in the examination schedule, after which a re-exam was held.
To check the results, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mhtcet.org.
Step 2: Search for the link of ‘MHT CET Results 2026’ and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your registered mail ID and password as login details.
Step 4: Click Submit.
Step 5: The results will appear on the screen; download and save them for future reference.
Last year, the results were declared on June 17 for PCB, and on June 16 for PCM. 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile marks in the PCB exam. Whereas 22 candidates from PCM achieved 100 percentile. The PCB exam was held between April 9 and 17, while the PCM exam was conducted between April 19 and April 27.