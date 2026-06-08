MHT CET Results 2026: When were PCM, PCB scorecards issued in recent years?

Year When was the result declared 2025 June 17 2024 June 16 2023 June 12 2022 September 15 2021 October 27

A clear pattern has formed showing that in the last few years the results were published in June. From this, students can expect the results to be declared in mid-June, this year also. However, in 2022, the results were declared in September as the exams were conducted in late August due to the delayed made by the post-pandemic conditions. In 2021, the results were declared in October, due to a delay in the examination schedule, after which a re-exam was held.

MHT-CET PCB, PCM results 2026: How to check

To check the results, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mhtcet.org.

Step 2: Search for the link of ‘MHT CET Results 2026’ and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your registered mail ID and password as login details.

Step 4: Click Submit.

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Step 5: The results will appear on the screen; download and save them for future reference.

Last year, the results were declared on June 17 for PCB, and on June 16 for PCM. 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile marks in the PCB exam. Whereas 22 candidates from PCM achieved 100 percentile. The PCB exam was held between April 9 and 17, while the PCM exam was conducted between April 19 and April 27.