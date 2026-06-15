MHT CET Results 2026 Out for PCM: Where and how to check

Results for MHT CET session two are out (image: ai generated)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) result for candidates who appeared in the first attempt examination. Students can now access their scorecards through the official MHT CET portal using their application credentials at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET PCM examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes offered by participating institutes across Maharashtra. Along with the scorecard, candidates can check their percentile scores and other examination details required for the counselling and admission process.

How to download MHT CET 2026 PCM scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MHT CET 2026 PCM Result/Scorecard’.