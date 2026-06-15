MHT CET Results 2026 Out for PCM: Where and how to check

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) result for candidates who appeared in the first attempt examination. Students can now access their scorecards through the official MHT CET portal using their application credentials at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET PCM examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes offered by participating institutes across Maharashtra. Along with the scorecard, candidates can check their percentile scores and other examination details required for the counselling and admission process.
Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website.
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MHT CET 2026 PCM Result/Scorecard’.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.
Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.
Step 5: The MHT CET PCM scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, including their name, application number, subject-wise scores, percentile, and category information. The result will be used for the upcoming Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted for engineering admissions in the state.
Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to participate in the engineering admission counselling process. The CET Cell is expected to announce the CAP counselling schedule, registration dates, choice-filling process, and seat allotment timeline separately on its official website. Students are advised to keep checking the official portal for further updates regarding admissions and document verification.