MHT CET result for vocational courses: Check release date, time

MHT CET result will be released on December 5. Representational image/ file

MHT CET result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MHT-CET) will release the result of vocational courses entrance exams on December 5. State Education Minister Uday Samant in his tweet mentioned that the admission process will start from December first week. The students who have appeared for the entrance can check the result through the websites- cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षाकडून घेण्यात आलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सर्व प्रवेश परीक्षांचे निकाल दिनांक 5 डिसेंबर सीईटी कक्षाच्या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येतील. तसेच केंद्रीभूत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया डिसेंबरच्या पहिल्या आठवड्यापासून सुरू होईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) November 26, 2020

MHT-CET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, other credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

