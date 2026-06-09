MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: Cell issues PCB results at cetcell.mahacet.org; PCB awaited

The scorecard provides comprehensive details including the candidate’s personal information, examination particulars, marks obtained, percentile score, and merit rank.

Maharashtra MHT CET PCM, PCB Result 2026 Live Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, by logging in with their registered roll number and password.

The scorecard provides comprehensive details including the candidate’s personal information, examination particulars, marks obtained, percentile score, and merit rank.

Story continues below this ad The examination was conducted between April 21 and April 26, 2026, for admissions into BAgri and BPharm programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. To check the MHT CET PCB result, visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and look for the “MHT CET PCB Result 2026” link on the homepage. Select Session 1 from the available options and enter your login credentials in the required fields. The result will appear on screen; download and save it for future reference. Live Updates Jun 9, 2026 09:55 AM IST MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check? To check the MHT CET PCB or PCM results, students need to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org Jun 9, 2026 09:55 AM IST MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: PCM results awaited As of now, Cell has not released the results for the PCM group; however, students can expect them soon. Jun 9, 2026 09:54 AM IST MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: Results for PCB group The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group The exam is held for admission to undergraduate courses. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representative) The MHT CET PCB examination is a computer-based test consisting of multiple choice questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The paper is designed to assess candidates' conceptual understanding across the three core science subjects. To access the result, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total score, percentile, qualifying status, and other relevant details. Students are advised to keep their admit card and registration details handy before attempting to log in.

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