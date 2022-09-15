MHT CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups on September 15 at 5 p.m.. Candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2022 exam can check and download their results at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group it was held from August 12 to August 20. The exam was held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT). A re-exam was also conducted for the PCM and PCB group by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on August 28, 2022.

MHT CET Result 2022: When and where to check

To check the MHT CET Result 2022, candidates must visit the official site-cetcell.mahacet.org and tap on the result link shown on the homepage followed by entering your credentials such as application number and date of birth. Afterwards, you will be able to check and download your MHT CET scorecard 2022. The result will be published at 5 pm on Thursday.

Once the MHT CET 2022 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result.