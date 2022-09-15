scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: When and where to check

MHT CET Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2022 exam can check and download their results at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Result 2022, cetcell.mahacet.org, How to download MHT CET Result 2022, State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra, How to check MHT CET Result 2022, How to download MHT CET Scorecard 2022After the release of MHT CET 2022 result, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates.

MHT CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups on September 15 at 5 p.m.. Candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2022 exam can check and download their results at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Read |MHT-CET 2022: Maharashtra-born students who did schooling elsewhere entitled to state quota, says HC

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group it was held from August 12 to August 20. The exam was held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT). A re-exam was also conducted for the PCM and PCB group by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on August 28, 2022.

MHT CET Result 2022: When and where to check

To check the MHT CET Result 2022, candidates must visit the official site-cetcell.mahacet.org and tap on the result link shown on the homepage followed by entering your credentials such as application number and date of birth. Afterwards, you will be able to check and download your MHT CET scorecard 2022. The result will be published at 5 pm on Thursday.

Also read |How will NTA prepare CUET UG result? UGC chairman explains

Once the MHT CET 2022 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 07:55:47 am
Next Story

Maur mining case: Tractor march postponed after SSP’s assurance

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement