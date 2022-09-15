scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Live now

MHT CET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to download PCM and PCB score card

MHT CET Result 2022 Live, Maharashtra CET Result for PCM and PCB Live News Updates: To check the MHT CET Result 2022, candidates must visit the official site — cetcell.mahacet.org — and tap on the result link shown on the homepage followed by entering your credentials such as application number and date of birth.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2022 2:13:19 pm
MHT CET Result 2022 Live | MHT CET 2022 | MHT CET Result 2022 PCB, PCMMHT CET Result 2022 Live, MHT CTE Result 2022 for PCM and PCB Live Updates: Candidates have to tap on the result link shown on the homepage followed by entering your credentials such as application number and date of birth. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB LIVE Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will today (September 15) declare the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: No AIR, cut-off detail on CUET Scorecard

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between August 5 and August 11, and the PCB group exams were held from August 12 till August 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Like CUET UG exam, this year a re-exam was also conducted for the PCM and PCB groups by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on August 28, 2022.

The re-exam had to be scheduled as several students were unable to appear for their exams due to either technical errors at some exam centres or because of heavy rain and flooding in their area. Keeping this in mind, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra had conducted a re-exam for the affected students and candidates were told that if their register for the re-exam, then the score of second time will be counted, irrespective of which is higher.

Once the MHT CET 2022 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result.

Live Blog

MHT CET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: PCM and PCB Result; check at cetcell.mahacet.org.

14:13 (IST)15 Sep 2022
Download link for MHT CET Result 2022

The link of the PCM and PCB groups score cards will be available on the home page of the official website.

14:10 (IST)15 Sep 2022
MHT CET Result 2022: Date and time

The result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups will be released at 5 pm today.

MHT CET Result 2022 Live | MHT CET 2022 | MHT CET Result 2022 PCB, PCM MHT CET Result 2022 Live, MHT CTE Result 2022 for PCM and PCB Live Updates: Once the MHT CET 2022 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates.

MHT CET Result 2022 Live, MHT CTE Result 2022 for PCM and PCB Live Updates: This year, several students were unable to appear for their exams due to either technical errors at some exam centres or because of heavy rain and flooding in their area. Keeping this in mind, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra had conducted a re-exam for the affected students and candidates were told that if their register for the re-exam, then the score of second time will be counted, irrespective of which is higher.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 02:04:18 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments