MHT CET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to download PCM and PCB score card

MHT CET Result 2022 Live, MHT CTE Result 2022 for PCM and PCB Live Updates: Candidates have to tap on the result link shown on the homepage followed by entering your credentials such as application number and date of birth. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB LIVE Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will today (September 15) declare the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm.

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between August 5 and August 11, and the PCB group exams were held from August 12 till August 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Like CUET UG exam, this year a re-exam was also conducted for the PCM and PCB groups by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on August 28, 2022.

The re-exam had to be scheduled as several students were unable to appear for their exams due to either technical errors at some exam centres or because of heavy rain and flooding in their area. Keeping this in mind, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra had conducted a re-exam for the affected students and candidates were told that if their register for the re-exam, then the score of second time will be counted, irrespective of which is higher.

Once the MHT CET 2022 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result.